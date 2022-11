Roscrea came out on top in their Munster Intermediate club hurling quarter final.

After beating Gortnahoe-Glengoole to be crowned Tipperary Premier Intermediate county champions, the North Tipp side welcomed Ballysaggart to Semple Stadium for their tie.

That game saw the North Tipp side win with 4-21 to Ballysaggart’s 0-15.

Liam England, manager for the side told Tipp FM that they came back strong particularly in the second half having missed a few chances in the earlier stages.