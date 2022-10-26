Roscrea focus switches to Munster and All Ireland championship

Roscrea have ambitions of making a run in the Munster and All-Ireland intermediate club hurling championships.

The North Tipp side regained their senior status on Sunday, after being crowned the inaugural premier intermediate hurling champions.

They beat Gortnahoe-Glengoole on a final score line of 1-17 to 0-16 to win the Seamus O’Riain Cup.

In doing so, they now go on to a Munster quarter-final to play Ballysaggart of Waterford.

Roscrea manager Liam England says making a run outside of Tipperary has been a goal for them all season:

“If I’m being totally up front, we thought about this a while back, we thought about this back in February.

“We realised this was a big opportunity for whatever Tipperary team is going to come out of the county Premier intermediate championship and it’s us.

“For us, we said it at the start of the year, there’s 10 steps to get to Croker, we’ve nailed six of them now, we’ve four more now to get there, we totally realise we could be knocked back on our arse against Ballysaggart in two weeks’ time but in our heads, we are planning for Croker, come what may.”