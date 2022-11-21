Roscrea delighted to reach Munster final

Roscrea will fly the flag for Tipperary in the Munster Intermediate Hurling final early next month.

They saw off the challenge of Cork champions Inniscarra yesterday to book their place in the decider against Monaleen.

The Limerick side beat St Joseph’s Doora Barefield of Clare in the other semi-final.

Former Tipp player Eoin Brislane is part of the Monaleen backroom team which will add a little extra spice to the final.

Roscrea selector Ger Fitzpatrick says it’s a great occasion for the club.

“Probably not every day we’re going to get the chance to come out of Tipperary and go into a Munster and All Ireland series. It’s absolutely brilliant, thrilled to play in a Munster final.

“Monaleen – I don’t know a huge amount about them. I actually do a bit of refereeing myself and I refereed them in a challenge match earlier in the year and they’re a decent side, a good side.

“Any team that’s coached by Eoin Brislane they’ll be a serious outfit.”

The final is set for Sunday, December 4th next.