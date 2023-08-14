Roscrea burst Kilruane MacDonaghs bubble

There were some thrilling games in the County Senior Hurling Championship yesterday.

Newly promoted Roscrea ended the hopes of defending champions Kilruane MacDonaghs on a scoreline of 4-21 to 3-19.

Borrisoleigh came out on top against Kildangan in a pulsating game at MacDonagh Park. 2-23 to 1-25 the final score.

Borris manager Philip Maher gave his reaction to Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll after the game.

“Look I’m just thrilled for the lads because to be fair we got a very tough draw this year…a tough group…and we got a tough draw in the first round in the North even.

“I felt we needed the bit of luck and we got it near the end when we got the goal to get the win but we know what Kildangan are about – they’re a great team in Tipp for the last ten years so we knew it was going to come down to the wire.”

Upperchurch Drombane were five point winners over Templederry Kenyons in Semple Stadium where it finished 1-23 to 1-18.

Meanwhile Thurles Sarsfields overcame Clonoulty Rossmore 1-20 to 1-17 in Templemore last evening.

There were three games in the Premier Intermediate Championship yesterday.

Lorrha-Dorrha 3-23 Killenaule 2-22

Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-24 Portroe 1-18

Cashel King Cormacs 1-28 St Mary’s 2-19