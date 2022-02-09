Ronan Maher proud to follow in the footsteps of famous Tipp captains

Newly appointed Tipperary Senior hurling captain Ronan Maher is hoping he can do the county proud.

The Thurles Sarsfields clubman was selected by panel members in a secret ballot to lead the Premier County for this year’s campaign.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Ronan admitted he was honoured to get the nod.

“I went into training on Thursday night and I was meeting Colm for an old chat and I was kind of hoping he was going to say it to me all the same.

“I feel extremely privileged to be captain of Tipperary senior hurlers and I suppose you look back on the captains that have been in the Blue & Gold jersey – they’ve done the county really proud and I just hope to do the same for us.”