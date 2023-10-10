All roads lead to Semple Stadium this weekend for the county senior hurling final

Kiladangan take on Thurles Sarsfields at 4pm on Sunday with the Dan Breen cup the award for the winner.

Thurles Sarsfields have made it to the decider under the tutelage of first year manager and former Tipperary legend Padraic Maher.

Sars forward and Tipperary hurler Conor Stakelum says Maher is a great leader to have over the team.

“Ye’ve seen it for yourselves, Padraic, what he is on the pitch that’s the way he is in the dressing room.

“He’s really fair, he drives us on the whole time.

“He brought a lot of freshness to it this year with the backroom team as well but he’s just a phenomenal leader and we’ve been trying to implement what he’s brought to it this year so we are very lucky to have Padraic and the management team over us this year.”

