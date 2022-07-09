All to play for in Tipp Divisional finals

Winning a divisional title can be huge for teams across Tipperary this weekend.

That’s according to Stephen Gleeson who has been looking ahead to this weekend’s biggest club games.

A divisional final win guarantees the winner a preliminary quarter-final in the county championships.

Stephen believes Drom-Inch will be hungry for a victory in tomorrows Mid final to secure progression from a tough county championship group.

“Drom are in a very tough group in the county series, I think they have Sarsfields and Borris-Ileigh whereas if they win the Mid, even if something happens on score difference and they don’t qualify through that, they are still going to get their way in to the championship through winning a division.

“There’s a lot of advantages there for a team to win the division in case maybe you lose a player early in the group series of the county championship and you need that route into the next round of the championship at the preliminary quarter-final stage.”