Pitch repair works going well at Semple Stadium

Semple Stadium should be back in operation by the end of the month.

That’s according to the head groundsman Padhraic Greene who’s been giving updates on the condition of the pitch in Thurles.

The Stadium has been closed off following Tipperary’s National Football League game with Laois as heavy rainfall led to the surface becoming damaged.

Drains have been installed under the surface at the Killinan End and other works have been carried out to repair the field.

Padhraic Greene has given an update to Tipp FM on the progress being made.

“All going to plan we’ll be back open hopefully by the end of the month.

“Hopefully the weather starts to pick up and play ball with us because we need it to dry and we need temperatures to pick up.

“The quantity of rain, the first five days of March we’ve had 25ml of rain already and that’s on top of the 135ml that we had in February and the 100ml we had in January, it’s just been very wet.

“We’re optimistic that by the end of the month we will be back ready to go.”

