One of the legends of Tipp hurling has passed away

Mick Burns played in 8 All Ireland senior hurling finals in a ten year period between 1958 and 1968, winning 5 of them.

Mick also won a total of 7 Munster senior hurling titles during his career.

He first came to the notice of the Tipperary hurling fraternity when he captured All-Ireland minor hurling honours’ with the Blue and Gold in 1955.

Mick also won numerous National League titles, Oireachtas and Railway Cup medals.

At club level with Nenagh Éire Óg he won North Tipperary minor medals in 1951, 53 & 55 as well as Senior medals in 1957 & 64.