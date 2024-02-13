O’Connor happy to be playing lots of games

Gearoid O’Connor is enjoying a very busy period.

The Moyne/Templetouhy man has been on form for both the Tipperary senior hurlers and the UL Fitzgibbon Cup team in recent weeks.

O’Connor scored 1-25 for the Premier in their opening two league games and helped UL reach a Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final last week, defeating UCC.

Speaking after Sunday’s win over Galway, Gearoid says he’s enjoying playing lots of games.

“I think it’s great, I don’t have to do any training on Tuesday night so I’m missing out on all the running!

“Any player just wants to play matches so to be fair the lads are very accommodating, both sets of management are very good with linking up.

“I’m happy to just play all these matches so the more the better.”