O’Brien: Progression through the ranks vital for Tipp Minors

Win or lose, development is the key for the Tipperary minor hurling team.

That’s according to Tipperary coach Conor O’Brien, who’s been speaking after the Premier were crowned 2022 All-Ireland minor hurling champions.

The next step in development for the Tipperary players is the Under 20 squad, with 11 of the players on Sunday’s 35-player panel underage for minor again next year.

Conor O’Brien says the development of these players will continue.

“Whether we won or lost, for us the thing is, can we get these boys, five or six of them to hurl under 20s or be involved in the Under 20s panel next year.

“Hopefully the following year then there’s a lot of them and ultimately lads going on hurling senior for Tipp, that’s what it’s about.

“Whether we won or lost today, if we lost today and very few of these boys go on and play senior for Tipperary then whether it would’ve been a success then we won’t know until down the line.

“That’s what it’s about, bringing lads through and there’s 11 of these boys underage again next year on our panel and it’s about developing them and other lads that are with the 16s along with them and driving it on again, that’s the way it has to be.”