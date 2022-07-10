Number of divisional hurling finals wrapped up in Tipp today

It was a big day of Gaelic Games in Tipperary today with a number of divisional hurling finals down for decision.

In the Mid Premier Intermediate hurling final Clonakenny beat Moyne/Templetouhy on a scoreline of 0-20 to 5-20.

Up North Portroe overcame Roscrea in North Premier Intermediate hurling final with 2-24 to 2-23.

Centenary Agri Mid Senior Hurling Final Full Time score saw Drom Inch with 1-15 losing out to JK Brackens : 0-19

In the West, Clonoulty/Rossmore came out on top with 3.23 at full time against Eire Og Annacarty’s 11 points.