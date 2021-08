There were three more games in the North Senor Hurling Championship last evening.

Kiladangan 2-20 Burgess 1-12

Nenagh Éire Óg 1-21 Newport 2-9

Templederry Kenyons 3-23 Roscrea 3-22

Last night’s winners will join Kilruane MacDonaghs, Toomevara, Kiladangan B and Portroe in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the final spot in the next round is up for grabs this evening.

2019 county champions Borrisoleigh go up against Lorrha, with a 7pm throw-in in Nenagh.