Noel McGrath to lead Tipp in Hurling League opener

The Tipperary Senior Hurlers get their 2023 National League campaign underway this weekend.
They welcome Laois to FBD Semple Stadium tomorrow evening.
Loughmore Castleiney’s Noel McGrath will captain the Premier while Barry Hogan is named in goal.
The team in full is:
Barry Hogan – Kiladangan
Cathal Barrett – Holycross Ballycahill
Michael Breen – Ballina
Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers
Bryan O’Mara – Holycross Ballycahill
Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
Brian McGrath – Loughmore Castleiney
Noel McGrath – Loughmore Castleiney
Conor Stakelum – Thurles Sarsfields
Seamus Kennedy – St Marys
Gearoid O’Connor – Moyne Templetuohy
Cian O’Dwyer – Clonakenny
John McGrath – Loughmore Castleiney
Patrick Maher – Lorrha Dorrha
Sean Ryan – Templederry Kenyons
The game throws in at 5pm in FBD Semple Stadium and it will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Colaiste Pobail Roscrea – College of Further Education.