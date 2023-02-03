Noel McGrath to lead Tipp in Hurling League opener

By
Pat Murphy
-
Photo from Kevin Hanly via Canva.com.

The Tipperary Senior Hurlers get their 2023 National League campaign underway this weekend.

They welcome Laois to FBD Semple Stadium tomorrow evening.

Loughmore Castleiney’s Noel McGrath will captain the Premier while Barry Hogan is named in goal.

The team in full is:

Barry Hogan – Kiladangan

Cathal Barrett – Holycross Ballycahill
Michael Breen – Ballina
Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers

Bryan O’Mara – Holycross Ballycahill
Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
Brian McGrath – Loughmore Castleiney

Noel McGrath – Loughmore Castleiney
Conor Stakelum – Thurles Sarsfields

Seamus Kennedy – St Marys
Gearoid O’Connor – Moyne Templetuohy
Cian O’Dwyer – Clonakenny

John McGrath – Loughmore Castleiney
Patrick Maher – Lorrha Dorrha
Sean Ryan – Templederry Kenyons

The game throws in at 5pm in FBD Semple Stadium and it will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Colaiste Pobail Roscrea – College of Further Education.