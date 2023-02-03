Noel McGrath to lead Tipp in Hurling League opener

The Tipperary Senior Hurlers get their 2023 National League campaign underway this weekend.

They welcome Laois to FBD Semple Stadium tomorrow evening.

Loughmore Castleiney’s Noel McGrath will captain the Premier while Barry Hogan is named in goal.

The team in full is:

Barry Hogan – Kiladangan

Cathal Barrett – Holycross Ballycahill

Michael Breen – Ballina

Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers

Bryan O’Mara – Holycross Ballycahill

Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

Brian McGrath – Loughmore Castleiney

Noel McGrath – Loughmore Castleiney

Conor Stakelum – Thurles Sarsfields

Seamus Kennedy – St Marys

Gearoid O’Connor – Moyne Templetuohy

Cian O’Dwyer – Clonakenny

John McGrath – Loughmore Castleiney

Patrick Maher – Lorrha Dorrha

Sean Ryan – Templederry Kenyons

The game throws in at 5pm in FBD Semple Stadium and it will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Colaiste Pobail Roscrea – College of Further Education.