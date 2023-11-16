No joy for Tipp hurling All Star nominees

All Ireland senior hurling champions Limerick have seven players on this year’s All Stars.

Diarmuid Byrnes, Dan Morrissey, Kyle Hayes, Darragh O’Donovan, William O’Donoghue, Tom Morrissey and Aaron Gillane are the representatives from the four in a row winning side.

Byrnes, Hayes and Gillane are on the three man shortlist for Hurler of the Year.

Kilkenny have five players in the All Stars team – TJ Reid – who wins a seventh All Star – is joined in the selection by Eoin Murphy, Mikey Butler, Hugh Lawlor and Eoin Cody.

Clare have two players on the 15 – with Jon Conlon and Shane O’Donnell getting the nod.

And the final place in the team goes to Galway’s Conor Whelan.

Tipp’s Ronan Maher, Noel McGrath and Jake Morris were among the shortlist but missed out this time round.

The Football All Stars will be revealed at a ceremony in Dublin tomorrow night.

We will also learn the Footballer of the Year – with Brian Fenton, David Clifford and Brendan Rogers in the running for that award.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny hurler Padraig Walsh has informed the Irish Independent that he is retiring from the inter county game.

The Tullaroan clubman won two All Ireland titles and two All Stars with the Cats.