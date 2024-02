Nenagh CBS have won their first ever Harty Cup title.

The Tipp side travelled to Cusack Park to take on 5-time winners Ardscoil Rís.

Both teams played a strong first half, drawing on the interval whistle with a score of Nenagh CBS 1-08, Ardscoil Rís 0-11.

Although it was a close game, Nenagh pulled ahead in the final minutes of the second half, Nenagh took the win with a final score of 2-16 to 21 points.