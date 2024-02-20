Nenagh CBS to face Connacht champions in Croke Cup semi-final

The fixture has been made for Nenagh CBS’ Croke Cup semi-final.

The North Tipp school booked their place in the last four with a 3-19 to 2-11 win over Kilkenny CBS in their All-Ireland quarter-final clash on Saturday.

The Harty Cup champions will meet Connacht champions St. Raphael’s College Loughrea at the Galway school’s ground at 2pm on Saturday March 2nd.

Speaking after Saturday’s win, Nenagh CBS coach Mark Gennery says they’ll do everything they can to try reach the final in Croke Park:

“We’re going to rally the troops again now, take a few days off, get the sore bodies into the lake and in to Revive inside in Nenagh.

“We’ll give it a good shot in two weeks’ time, in the last four anything can happen, just get yourself in there and we’re there now and we’re going to do everything in our power to get over the line”

The other semi-final sees St. Kieran’s College take on Ardscoil Rís at the same time, with a venue to be confirmed.