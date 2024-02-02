Nenagh CBS and CBS High School Clonmel are both in Munster schools finals this weekend

Nenagh CBS are gearing up for tomorrow’s Harty Cup final against Ardscoil Rís.

The two sides meet in Cusack Park, Ennis at 1pm on Saturday in the decider, with Nenagh in search of a first ever title.

For Ardscoil, the Limerick school is hoping to secure a 6th title in school history and a fourth since 2014.

With over half of the Ardscoil team coming from Clare, Nenagh manager Donach O’Donnell was asked about the game being held in Ennis.

“I suppose it’s a bit of a home venue for them really considering they have 10 Clare players on the starting team but I suppose we have played on every sort of pitch in every sort of weather.

“I don’t think it bothers us really, we’ll play anywhere.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Saturday’s Harty Cup final with thanks to Denis’ Meats, Nenagh.

Elsewhere tomorrow, another Tipperary school will be looking for Munster success.

CBS High school in Clonmel take on Blackwater Community School Lismore in the Munster U18B schools hurling final.

Throw-in on Saturday is at 12 noon in Fethard Town Park.