Nenagh CBS bow out of Croke Cup

Heartbreak for Nenagh CBS as a point in the dying moments of added time saw them lose out in their Croke Cup semi-final.

The Harty Cup champions took on St Raphael’s of Loughrea in the las four of the All-Ireland schools competition.

Nenagh played with the advantage of a strong breeze in the first half to go in 3-8 to 1-8 ahead at the interval.

However the Galway side fought back strongly to take the win with a point from what was effectively the last puck of the game.

The final score 1-20 to 3-13 in Tulla.