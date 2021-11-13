Murray masterclass helps Burgess to O’Riain Cup relegation win

Burgess have won the Seamus O’Riain relegation final with a 3-15 to 16 point win over Lorrha in Nenagh.

Stephen Murray scored 2-11 for Burgess including a side-line, a penalty and 5 points from play.

Burgess coach Niall McGrath said it was very much a dogfight.

“The two teams gave everything that they had like.

“Lorrha the exact same way – they’re a proud club like ourselves and there was a lot on the line.

“At the end of the day I suppose the goals helped us – it kind of gave us a little bit of a cushion. Lorrha could have got that in the first half but they got a free-in instead after Ronan made a save.

“They’re small margins and today luck went our way – our main players scored and that’s what made the difference and our backs were unreal.”

Lorrha now drop down to the third tier of Tipperary hurling for 2022.

Skeheenarinky are the County Junior A Hurling champions.

They were 19 point to 12 winners over Holycross Ballycahill in Golden this afternoon.