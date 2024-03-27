Munster Championship tickets on sale from 10am

Tickets for this year’s Munster senior hurling championship are being released this morning.

Three of Tipperary’s four round robin games, along with a total of seven of all ten round robin games, will go on sale on the GAA website and participating Centra & Supervalu stores at 10am.

Tipperary vs Waterford in Walsh Park, Clare vs Limerick and Waterford vs Cork will not be going on general sale and will instead be distributed through the county boards.

Tickets will need to be bought in advance of all games as there will be no tickets available at the gate.