Morgan returns following lengthy injury lay off

The Tipp team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s All-Ireland Hurling preliminary quarter-final against Offaly.

Craig Morgan returns from long term injury whilst Jason Forde and Jake Morris also return to the starting line up.

Rhys Shelley of Moycarkey Borris starts in goal.

The full back line is Eoghan Connolly of Cashel King Cormacs, Michael Breen of Ballina and Craig Morgan of Kilruane MacDonaghs.

The half-backs are Bryan O’Mara of Holycross Ballycahill, Ronan Maher from Thurles Sarsfields and Dan McCormack of Borris-Ileigh.

Thurles Sarsfields’ Conor Stakelum and Noel McGrath of Loughmore Castleiney make up the midfield pairing.

The half forward line is Roscrea’s Alan Tynan, Jason Forde of Silvermines and Seamus Kennedy from St Marys.

Jake Morris of Nenagh Éire Óg, Seamus Callanan of Drom & Inch and Mark Kehoe of Kilsheelan Kilcash make up the full forwards.

Throw-in is at 4 o’clock tomorrow afternoon in O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.