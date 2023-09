Moneygall booked their place in the quarterfinals of this year’s county intermediate hurling championship.

That’s after last year’s beaten county finalists defeated Kilsheelan-Kilcash last night in Templetuohy on a final score of 2-23 to 3-17.

The 3-point victory means the North Tipp side finish second in group 3 behind Boherlahan-Dualla.

For Kilsheelan-Kilcash, as South champions they now go into Sunday’s preliminary quarter final against Skeheenarinky at 3.30pm in the Clonmel Sportsfield.