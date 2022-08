There’s a trio of Under 19 Divisional Hurling finals happening across the county this evening.

The Mid A final takes place in Drombane at 6.30pm and sees Durlas Óg taking on Holycross/Ballycahill.

Meanwhile Toomevara is the venue for the North Under 19 A decider between Ballina and Roscrea.

The North B final also takes place this evening. It’s in Dolla at 6.30pm, where Borrisileigh take on Clonakenny/Moneygall.