McIntyre: Galway have big questions to answer

Galway will be heartened by the venue of Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final, according to John McIntyre.

The Lorrha native and former Galway manager has been looking ahead to Tipperary’s clash with the Tribesmen this weekend.

The game takes place in the Gaelic Grounds where Galway defeated Tipp in the 2020 All-Ireland quarter-final.

Galway come into Saturday’s game against the Premier following their Leinster final heartbreak at the hands of Kilkenny.

John McIntyre believes it is hard to know what to expect from Galway.

“Galway have big questions to answer.

“I think that they will be heartened by the fact the game is going to be in the Gaelic Grounds.

“It will bring back good memories of the 2017 league final when they beat Tipperary by 20 points and of course in 2020, they met in the All-Ireland quarter-final in the Gaelic Grounds as well and a late Aidan Harte goal got Galway over the line.

“The problem with Galway, they have this reputation as being erratic and inconsistent from game to game but now it’s actually manifesting itself in matches itself, there’s peaks and troughs within the same 70 minutes.”

