McGrath: Weather conditions and floodlights a huge issue in Munster semi-final

The Loughmore – Castleiney manager has questioned why their Munster Club Hurling semi-final had to be played under floodlights.

The Tipp County champions were beaten by Waterford outfit Ballygunner in Dungarvan yesterday having had both Noel and John McGrath sent off during the game.

Frankie McGrath also believes the weather conditions at the Fraher Field didn’t help anyone, including the officials.

“I would have a certain amount of sympathy for the officials.

“We all know from training and stuff under floodlights that you do not have the same vision that you have in daylight.

“Really the question is was it completely necessary to play our game under floodlights.”