McGrath: Tipp will want to atone for below par Waterford performance

The Tipp hurlers will be well aware of the task that lies before them this weekend as they take on Offaly in the All Ireland preliminary quarter final.

Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath says they will want to atone for their below par performance against Waterford which saw them miss out on a Munster final spot.

Victory next Saturday would see Liam Cahill’s side progress to face beaten Leinster finalists Galway.

However speaking on this week’s Extra Time Tom McGrath said Tipp will be looking no further than Saturday.

“The road is mapped out at this stage – you know what’s there. There’s a prize on offer which is a quarter-final which would have been very acceptable a couple of months ago but I think the way things started and the way they’re going on we’d probably look a little bit further than that now at this stage.

“The first thing we have to do though is look at Saturday…go there, be professional about things, get the job done and move onto the next day…see where that brings you.”

Saturday’s game against Offaly throw’s in at 4pm in Glenisk O’Connor Park in Tullamore

It will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.