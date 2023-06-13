McGrath: Tipp need to be wary of Offaly challenge

Tipperary’s Senior hurlers will be looking to continue their All Ireland campaign on Saturday as they take on Offaly in the preliminary quarter-final.

Having bowed out of the Munster Championship following their loss to Waterford Liam Cahill’s side will go into the match as favourites.

However hurling analyst Tom McGrath says nothing can be taken for granted.

“Anything but a Tipperary win I think would be a shock but it has to be approached with caution and respect. Offaly are going to give it everything on their home patch in front of their own supporters.

“I’d be expecting that Offaly will turn out in big numbers to support their team as well. That’s the test of any support base is that after a defeat when a team is next out – they were beaten in the Under 20s – you know Tipp have to be careful.”