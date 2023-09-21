McGrath: Sars will have a huge say in County Senior Hurling Championship

The path to the Dan Breen Cup goes through Thurles Sarsfields this year according to a local hurling analyst.

The 36-time county senior hurling champions are back in the semi-final stages and looking to win a first title since 2017.

Loughmore-Castleiney, who defeated Sarsfields in a replay in the 2021 final, are their semi-final opponents on Saturday September 30th.

Speaking on Extra-Time, Tom McGrath says Sarsfields have a formidable team.

“On the basis of what we’ve seen over not just this weekend but the other weekends as well, I think whoever beats Sarsfields will win it.

“There’s only two teams that have a chance of beating them now and we are one of them so we will have to up our game for the semi-final to get over them and whoever will come out on the other side then will get their chance if Sarsfields are in the final.

“Sarsfields have a team with a lot of excellent players all across the field and their young fellas are knitting in very well also so they are a formidable outfit and they are going to take stopping.”