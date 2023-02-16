Major injury blow for Tipp hurlers

Tipperary Senior Hurling manager Liam Cahill has lost a number of key players through injury.

Paddy Cadell is out for the rest of the season due to the injury picked up against Kilkenny in the National League. The cruciate ligament tear means he will now miss the remainder of the 2023 intercounty season

Cathal Barrett collided with one of his own players during the same fixture which has resulted in an un displaced fracture to the scapula. He will have to keep his arm in a sling for the next 3 weeks and at that point he should be able to commence his rehabilitation work. At this point it is expected that Cathal should be in a position to recommence some on field activity in 10 to 12 weeks.

Niall O Meara underwent a scan earlier this week following an injury to his groin picked up in a recent training session – it’s hoped he can commence full training again in 6 to 7 weeks.