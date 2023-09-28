Maher steps away from Tipp management team

Padraic Maher is no longer a part of the Tipperary senior hurling management team.

The announcement was made at the September meeting of the county committee last night.

The Thurles native is not in a position to continue his role as selector for 2024, citing “unforeseen changes in his work circumstances” as the reason for his departure.

Michael Bevans, Declan Laffan and TJ Ryan will continue as part of Liam Cahill’s backroom team for next season.

Elsewhere at last night’s county committee meeting, former Tipperary defender Paddy Stapleton replaces Shane Stapleton in Brendan Cummins U20 hurling management team whilst James Woodlock returns for a fourth year as manager of the minor hurling team.

On the football side of things, the new Tipperary senior football management team is set to be finalised in the coming weeks whilst Niall Fitzgerald continues as U20 manager.

The minor football team will be managed jointly by Shane Hennessy of Loughmore/Castleiney and Michael Donnellan of Portroe.

See management teams here: https://tipperary.gaa.ie/tipperary-gaa-2024-team-management-update/