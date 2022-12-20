Maher: Liam Cahill has brought new energy to Tipp squad

Liam Cahill’s management team has brought a freshness to the Tipperary senior hurling setup.

That’s according to Tipp defender Ronan Maher.

Liam Cahill and his management team, including Mikey Bevans, are preparing for their first season with the Tipp senior panel in 2023.

Cahill and his team were involved with Tipp Minor and Under 20 panels in previous years and Ronan Maher says they’ve brought good energy to the squad.

“They’re a really exciting bunch and I suppose you could see the energy they brought to Waterford.

“A lot of the younger lads on the panel would have played under Liam and Mikey Bevans already and we all have been getting on really well.

“It’s refreshing at the moment and you can really see the energy they bring to training sessions and they’re really good with us as well personally.

“It’s good now and we’re really looking forward to the year and I suppose things after Christmas now are going to pick up even more and we’ll be facing into the Munster League and the National Hurling League as well so we’re looking forward to all those games coming up.”