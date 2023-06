Willie Maher is to remain as Laois senior hurling manager for 2024.

The Irish Examiner reports that the Ballingarry native has been recommended by Laois GAA to the county committee to remain in charge for next year.

The former Tipperary U21 manager took over Laois at the start of this season.

In his first year in charge, Maher guided them to a third place finish in the Joe McDonagh Cup with three wins, a draw and a defeat, missing out on a place in the final by a single point.