Maher calls for Tipp to persevere with new style of play

Ronan Maher is calling on his teammates to stick together in adapting to their new style of play.

The Tipperary captain was speaking after his side were beaten by Waterford on Sunday in the League by ten points.

The loss was the Premier’s second consecutive league defeat under new boss Colm Bonnar.

As Tipperary incorporate more running into their playstyle, Ronan Maher says it’s important that everyone stays positive.

“We are all in this together and we are working for each other on the pitch and every day we take to the pitch we’re playing for the man beside us and if that’s getting up off the shoulder and supporting lads all over the pitch, that’s what we’re trying to do.

“The game is changing massively, it’s all running now so it’s important that we stick at this together and that everybody stays positive and the supporters stay positive and stay behind us.

“We’re really hoping to push on now for championship.”