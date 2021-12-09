Loughmore Castleiney aiming to make their mark on Munster Championship

Loughmore-Castleiney manager Frankie McGrath says they can make a big impact in the Munster club hurling championship.

His side embark on their 19th consecutive championship outing on Sunday, when they take on Waterford champions Ballygunner in the provincial semi-final.

Ballygunner are among the favourites for the All-Ireland championship and the Waterford champions dismantled Clare’s Ballyhea at the Munster quarter-final stage.

Loughmore manager Frankie McGrath is aware of the threat that the Waterford side possess.

“Ballygunner are probably on a lot of peoples shortlist to maybe not even just win Munster but they’d have their eye on an even bigger prize than that.

“The other side of it though too is Ballygunner is an outfit that will feel they’ve underachieved a little bit given the resources that they have and the number of times they’ve been in this competition. They’ll be looking at it that maybe they need to do a little bit more.

“But look we’re quite confident though too that we have the resources to make a big impact on that championship as well.”

