Loughmore call for Tipp support in provincial hurling quarter-final

Loughmore-Castleiney’s focus now switches to hurling, following yesterday’s defeat in the Munster club football quarter-final.

The Tipperary county champions lost out to Clare’s Éire Óg Ennis after extra-time on a final score of 2-11 to 0-12.

However, the Mid side will play a 19th consecutive championship game when they go to Dungarvan to play Ballygunner next Sunday in the Munster hurling semi-final.

Speaking after yesterday’s defeat, Loughmore manager Frankie McGrath expects to have a clean bill of health for next Sunday’s clash.

“It looks like we have a clean bill of health for next weekend which given the schedule we have would be a remarkable kudos for our medical people.

“All going well we’ll have everybody available next Sunday and we’d also be hoping that a big crowd from Tipperary would come down – we have to go into the lions backyard again and every little bit of support would be welcome at this stage.”