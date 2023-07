Lorrha-Dorrha beat Burgess in last evenings final in Nenagh on a scoreline of 4-15 to 2-16.

Burgess had led 2-9 to 10 points at the interval.

Yesterday afternoon Thurles Sarsfields denied Upperchurch Drombane their first ever Mid Senior Hurling title. Sars came out on top by 18 points to 16 in Littleton.

Meanwhile Moneygall ran out 3-15 to 11 point winners over Borrisokane in the North Intermediate Hurling decider.