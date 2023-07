The local club championships get into full swing this weekend, with two divisional games getting the weekend started this evening.

In the West, the first of this year’s West Senior hurling semi-finals takes place, with seven-in-a-row winning champions Clonoulty/Rossmore taking on Éire Óg Annacarty.

That game gets underway in Dundrum at 7.30pm.

At the same time in Templederry, the first North Premier Intermediate hurling quarter-final gets underway.

That one sees Ballina taking on Newport.