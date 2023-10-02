Line up for Dan Breen Cup final decided

Kiladangan and Thurles Sarsfields will contest this year’s County Senior Hurling Final.

They emerged victorious from the weekends semi-final action with Sars beating Loughmore Castleiney by 1-22 to 2-12 while Kiladangan overcame Toomevara 2-30 to 2-21.

Kiladangan led by six points at the break but manager John O’Meara says that’s never enough these days.

“We knew well Toomevara would come back at us which they did. Thought then after half time when we started to drive on again I think we stretched it out to 10, sure they got 1-2 then without reply to bring it back to 5. There was nothing really in it I thought – we got a couple of breaks. Billy got a couple of great scores up top as the thing opened up after the man was put off and it saw us through the game.

“Semi-finals are just all about winning – how you win them and what you win them by doesn’t really matter.”

The final will take place on Sunday 15th at 4pm in Semple Stadium

It will be preceded by the Intermediate hurling decider featuring Boherlahan Dualla and Golden Kilfeacle at 1.45pm.