Limerick to test Tipp hurlers unbeaten start to League

Limerick are up next for the Tipperary senior hurling team.

Liam Cahill’s side take on the five in a row chasing All-Ireland champions on Saturday March 9th at 7.35pm in the Gaelic Grounds in the National Hurling League.

Both teams have won their opening three games to start of the campaign, with the winner of the tie booking a spot in the league semi-finals.

The game is also a rehearsal of the Premier’s first Munster Championship game, which will be against Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds on April 28th.

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill says both teams will learn a lot from their league encounter.

“It’s a league game but it’s going to be a big league game for both sides.

“You look at Limerick as they are progressing through the league, they are starting to ramp it up.

“With the team they named against Dublin you see a lot of their bigger names coming back into the fold so I’d say in two weeks’ time it will be a high tempo, important league game in the Gaelic Grounds that both teams and managements will learn an awful lot from.”