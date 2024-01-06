Liam Cahill has named his first matchday panel for 2024

The Tipperary senior hurlers take on Waterford in Dungarvan’s Fraher Field on Sunday in the Munster Hurling League.

Barry Hogan is in goals with a full back line of Danny Slattery, Michael Breen and Craig Morgan.

Robert Byrne starts at centre back with Conor Whelan and Conor Bowe on the wings whilst John Campion partners Alan Tynan in midfield.

Moneygall’s Joe Fogarty is at centre forward with Cian O’Dwyer and Sean Hayes on the wings whilst Andrew Ormond and Sean Ryan are either side of full forward Mikey O’Shea.

Speaking on last night’s Across the line with Paul Carroll, head of sport at the Nenagh Guardian Shane Brophy said a lot of players can push on from last year in Liam Cahill’s second year in charge.

Tipp FM will have live commentary of tomorrow’s game from 2pm with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir.