Kiladangan’s Munster campaign derailed

It wasn’t to be for Kiladangan in a dramatic Munster senior hurling semi-final on Sunday.

The Tipperary champions lost out to Clare’s Clonlara in Semple Stadium on a final score line of 0-23 to 1-19.

Kiladangan were reduced to 13 men in the second half when goal scorer Dan O’Meara and Sean Hayes both received straight red cards in separate incidents.

Despite this, the Tipp side battled on and had the lead in injury time before Clonlara scored two points to win the game.

Speaking after the game, Kiladangan manager John O’Meara was proud of his player’s performance.

“Obviously we’re very disappointed but I have to say I thought the character and the battling qualities that we showed to get ourselves into a winning position – which we were in, we just didn’t close it out – to do that with 13 men I thought was a phenomenal effort from a super bunch of players.

“Obviously we’re very proud of them but it was just a killer – the game became challenging I suppose with one sending off and it became worse with the second one.”

Clonlara will now face Ballygunner who are through to a third successive Munster club hurling final.

The reigning champions saw off the challenge of Na Piarsaigh of Limerick by 16 points to 1-9 yesterday.