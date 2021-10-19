Kiladangan meet Sars while Borris-Ileigh take on Loughmore in Dan Breen semi-finals

The semi-final draws for the Dan Breen, Seamus O’Riain and Intermediate hurling championships were made live on Tipp FM’s Extra Time last evening.

Defending senior champions Kiladangan go up against Thurles Sarsfields while Borris-Ileigh meet Loughmore Castleiney.

Analyst JJ Kennedy is expecting a thrilling game between Sars and Kiladangan.

“Sarsfields up to 2017 or whenever they completed their 4-in-a-row they were the dominant team at that stage. Then a break and Kiladangan the new guys on the block.

“It’s a fascinating one and I’d hate to be calling it. I mean Sars are still the favourites in the betting with Kiladangan second so you have the top two favourites meeting in this particular semi-final which really should be a cracker.”

Kiladangan versus Thurles Sarsfields will be in Semple Stadium on Saturday week (Oct 30th) at 2.30 with Borris-Ileigh and Loughmore Castleiney on Sunday week (Oct 31st) in Semple.

St Marys and Killenaule meet in the first of the Seamus O’Riain Cup semi-finals while Cashel King Cormacs have been pitted against Templederry Kenyons.

Moneygall and Kilsheelan-Kilcash go head to head in the last four of the Intermediate championship with Moyne Templetuohy facing Knockavilla Kickhams in the other semi-final.