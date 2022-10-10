Kiladangan and Kilruane MacDonaghs will contest this year’s County Senior Hurling Final

The battle for the Dan Breen Cup is down to the final two teams.

Kilruane ended the hopes of Upperchurch Drombane in the first of yesterday’s semi-finals on a scoreline of 2-17 to 1-14.

Manager Liam O’Kelly said they knew they would have to up their game coming into yesterday’s clash.

“Upperchurch – a fantastic side on a massive roll this year, won the football (semi-final) last week. I went to see the football match and they beat a very, very good Loughmore team so we knew the battle we had here today.

“The conditions obviously didn’t help either team but look we haven’t played well all year. We knew we hadn’t played well all year and we sat down during the week and spoke about that – that we were just getting through games. Marginally tight games but look today the characters stood up – the players on and off the field were just immense really.”

Kiladangan are through to their 3rd County final in four years thanks to a 1-21 to 1-17 win over Drom – Inch

Sean O’Meara admits it was a tough battle.

“We had been sluggish in games and everybody was aware of that. There was probably a lot of criticism coming our way but yet we felt we were always alive and still hanging in there.

“But you don’t get away with that every game so I’d say we upped our performance today and I’d say we’ll have to up it again to get ready for Kilruane in a county final.”