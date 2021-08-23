Kiladangan claim 8th North Senior Hurling title

Kiladangan are the 2021 North senior hurling champions as they overcame Kilruane MacDonaghs at Nenagh last night.

A blistering start to the north final saw Seamus Hennessy and Tadhg Gallagher trade early goals before the pace settled and Kilruane MacDonaghs went in 1-10 to 1-8 up at half time.

Both sides had good spells in the second half. Billy Seymour was on form as Kiladangan edged three points clear by the three quarters mark before a late Dan O’Meara goal saw the reigning county champions finish strongly in the contest.

By full time Kiladangan ran out five point winners on a 2-18 to 1-16 scoreline and claimed their 8th north senior hurling title in the process.

They now play Loughmore Castleiney in the first round of the county championship this Friday night, a game which will be live on Tipp FM.