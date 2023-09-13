Kennedy: Underdogs tag won’t bother Holycross

Kiladangan are aiming to make it to a fifth straight county senior hurling semi-final this weekend.

The North Tipperary side meet Holycross/Ballycahill in their quarter-final tie in Semple Stadium on Friday at 7.45pm.

Kiladangan come into the game following group stage wins over Thurles Sarsfields and Clonoulty/Rossmore whilst Holycross defeated Upperchurch/Drombane in their sole group stage win.

Speaking on Extra Time, hurling analyst JJ Kennedy says while Kiladangan will be fancied, Holycross won’t mind the underdogs tag.

“Kiladangan I think are possibly favourites to win the championship at this stage and Holycross have struggled a bit.

“Holycross’ defeat to Templederry in the last match was a bit of a setback for them.

“Somebody from Holycross made the point to me at the weekend that as a team, when they are expected to win they tend to drop off in performance whereas when they go out as underdogs, they can go out and play above themselves.

“They will certainly need that against Kiladangan.”

That game will be live here on Tipp FM on Friday evening from 7.45pm with thanks to Tipperary ETB.