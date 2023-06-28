Kennedy: Plenty to come from youthful Tipp side

Tipperary can build on the foundations laid this season according to a local hurling analyst.

JJ Kennedy has been giving his opinion following Tipp’s exit from the All-Ireland hurling championship.

While disappointed following the Premier’s defeat to Galway last weekend, JJ believes there is plenty to come from a youthful Tipperary side.

He says the extra-year of experience earned by some of Tipp’s younger players this year will help in the long run.

“If you look at that Tipperary team at the moment, close enough to half that team were playing their first ever championship campaign.

“If you go from Rhys Shelly, out to Eoghan Connolly, to Bryan O’Mara, to Conor Stakelum, to Alan Tynan, to Gearoid O’Connor to Conor Bowe, all these guys are pretty much novices, they’re just coming in to their first season.

“That’s a lot of rebuilding to have to do in one year but at least these lads have an extra year under their belts at this stage, they have more championship experience and there is a basis to build on from there I think.”