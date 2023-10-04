Kennedy: Kiladangan can go one step further this year

A second county title is a must for this current group of Kiladangan players according to a local hurling analyst.

The North Tipperary side earned a place in a fourth final in five years last weekend, when they had a nine point victory over Toomevara in the semi-final.

It’s been a successful decade for the Puckane men, winning a maiden county title back in 2020, however they have lost three of the four finals they have contested since 2016.

Speaking on Extra-Time, JJ Kennedy believes last year’s beaten finalists have the ability to go one step further this year.

“When you look through the team, it’s a very well balanced team the whole way through.

“It’s a team that’s so familiar with this stage of the competition, it’s been there in so many semi-finals and finals and just won the one.

“I think they need to win a second one, I think a second title would really nail it down to them, it would really be an endorsement for this particular generation of hurlers and I think they are capable of doing it.

“You’d still have to say Sarsfields are probably marginal favourites going in to it but I think it’s going to be a right dinger of a contest, I think it’s really set up for a great final and I’m really looking forward to it already.”