Kennedy: Bonnar decision a very difficult one

The decision to move on from Colm Bonnar as Tipperary senior hurling manager was a very difficult one.

That’s according to the Tipperary GAA County Board chairman Joe Kennedy, who has been reflecting on the year with Tipp FM.

Colm Bonnar was removed as senior hurling manager in July after Tipp lost all four Munster championship games.

Joe Kennedy says the decision made by the committee was not an easy one.

“No one likes to make those sort of decisions but I suppose the county committee had to look at the big picture and everything and take all the factors into consideration.

“A very difficult decision, not an easy decision and everyone would hope that they wouldn’t have to make those sorts of decisions but I suppose that’s what county committees have to do and take what they see as the best interests of the county at heart.

“Colm Bonnar is an absolute gentleman, a huge servant of Tipperary in the past but I suppose ultimately we had to look at where we were going in the future and that’s what it came down to for a finish.”