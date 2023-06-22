Kelly: Tipp v Galway quarter-final likely to be a cracker

Tipperary legend Eoin Kelly is expecting another close battle between Tipp and Galway this weekend.

Liam Cahill’s charges face the Tribesmen in the Gaelic Grounds in their All-Ireland quarter-final at 6.15pm this Saturday.

The sides met at the same stage in 2020, were Galway ran out two-point winners in Limerick.

Former All-Ireland winning captain Eoin Kelly is hoping the Premier can be on the right side of the result this time around.

“Tipp and Galway serve up crackers of games and I think everyone is looking forward to it.

“I’d give Tipperary a great chance next weekend and I love the look of them again (against Offaly).

“I think they’ve been consistent all year, bar one blip against Waterford but that was the week after the Limerick game.

“I think they’re getting a number of injuries back and you know, Tipp are consistent this year.

“I think if you can get over the line against Galway next weekend , that’s the game for me, if they can get over the line there they will be in an All-Ireland semi-final and actually will be underdogs in an All-Ireland semi-final which is a lovely position but Galway is the big one next weekend.

“It serves up crackers, there’s usually only a point or two between them and lets hope Tipp are on the right side.”

We’ll have live commentary of Saturday’s game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.